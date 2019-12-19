Millennium Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

