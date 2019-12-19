Millennium Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $170,640.00. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $102,216.00. Insiders have sold 47,873 shares of company stock worth $3,930,442 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

