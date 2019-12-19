Millennium Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,929 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Amc Networks worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,771,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after buying an additional 934,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after buying an additional 246,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $38.09 on Thursday. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. Amc Networks’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

