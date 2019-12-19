Millennium Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,895,557 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of William Lyon Homes worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at $13,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 131,782 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 112,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLH. JMP Securities lowered William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE:WLH opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. William Lyon Homes has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.33.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. William Lyon Homes’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

