Millennium Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 8,036.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Ascena Retail Group worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 167,458 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,980,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,266,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 260,054 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 232.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,337,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,249 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 274.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 275,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 202,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.64.

NASDAQ ASNA opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

