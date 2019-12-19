Millennium Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 1,566.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 79.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMC. Bank of America cut their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

WMC stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 709.60, a current ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $558.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

