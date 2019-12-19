Millennium Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Gates Industrial worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,558,000 after buying an additional 152,611 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,747,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,348,000 after buying an additional 1,953,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 672,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 642,787 shares during the period.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.15 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. UBS Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

