Millennium Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 921.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SVMK worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SVMK during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in SVMK during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVMK. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. SVMK Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.61.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $26,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

