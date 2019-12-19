Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 324,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $762.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $565.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.22 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

