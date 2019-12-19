Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of GrafTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.80. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.65%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAF. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

