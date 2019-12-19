Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,049,000 after buying an additional 733,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aaron’s by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,425,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,154,000 after acquiring an additional 421,510 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,856,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 101.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 451,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 227,536 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1,664.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of AAN opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

