Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 194,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMC opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

