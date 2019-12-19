Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iRobot as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $3,692,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in iRobot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iRobot by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,673,000 after purchasing an additional 369,466 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of IRBT opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. iRobot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

