Millennium Management LLC Purchases 11,123 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Virtusa worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 35.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $25,089,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,035 shares of company stock worth $2,401,303 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

