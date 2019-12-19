Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,383 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Washington Federal by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 196,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 142,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Washington Federal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

