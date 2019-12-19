Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,462,899 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CorVel worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRVL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CorVel by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CorVel by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

CRVL stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.68. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $163,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,793,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,002,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,375. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVL. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

