Millennium Management LLC Sells 135,107 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Hawaiian worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hawaiian by 738.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 194,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 61.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Hawaiian by 132.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 191,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 35.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 248,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $34.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

