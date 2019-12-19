Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,521,948 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,521,948 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

