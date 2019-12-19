Millennium Management LLC Sells 174,347 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 174,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,542,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after buying an additional 157,604 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 897,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 896,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 69,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 33.15 and a quick ratio of 32.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $144.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.