Millennium Management LLC Sells 264,784 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,799 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 264,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 124,155 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,242 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

