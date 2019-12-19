Millennium Management LLC Sells 6,168,929 Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,168,929 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of NEWTEK Business Services worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth $2,990,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 70.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 63,875 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the third quarter worth about $1,214,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

NEWT opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $462.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 61.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.39%.

NEWTEK Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.