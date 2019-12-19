Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 276,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NESR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 1,076,858 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,981,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth $1,839,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.69 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

