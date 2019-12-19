Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sonos worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 673.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter worth $154,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -293.50 and a beta of 1.62. Sonos Inc has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on Sonos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

