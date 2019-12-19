Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 143.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 70,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

