Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Reaches $118,565.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Minereum has a total market cap of $118,565.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 117.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00186166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01190555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,668,200 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

