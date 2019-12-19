Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MIRM stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

