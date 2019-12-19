Mitch Silberman Sells 2,268 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,268 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $16,374.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IDT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 160,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 19.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in IDT during the second quarter worth $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in IDT during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IDT by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

IDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

