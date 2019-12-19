Mixin (XIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.61 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $189.73 or 0.02658953 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $88.89 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,516 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

