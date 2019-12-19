MobileGo Price Reaches $0.0124 on Exchanges (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. MobileGo has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1.52 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One MobileGo token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia and Gatecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00186166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01190555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 tokens. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io.

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liquid, BitForex, DigiFinex, Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

