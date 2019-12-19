MonaCoin (MONA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $294,582.00

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $50.32 million and approximately $294,582.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00010630 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,196.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.01781974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.02601801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00556605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00660353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052176 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014047 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Fisco, Bittrex, QBTC, Zaif, CryptoBridge, Bitbank and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

