Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003045 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,085.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.88 or 0.06588183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028314 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

