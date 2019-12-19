Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,071 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,071 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.74, for a total transaction of $1,668,842.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,021,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,723,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,884. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.80. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 46.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

