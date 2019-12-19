MVL Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. MVL has a market cap of $2.38 million and $123,736.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Cryptology, IDEX and Cashierest. During the last week, MVL has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.19 or 0.06573158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028284 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002581 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDCM, Cashierest, IDEX, Cryptology and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

