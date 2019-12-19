Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Kim Sablich Sells 2,585 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,676.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,147. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

