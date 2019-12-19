NaPoleonX Hits 1-Day Volume of $316.00 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002378 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $316.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01184548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NaPoleonX Token Profile

NaPoleonX’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.