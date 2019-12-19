National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.15% of National HealthCare worth $27,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National HealthCare by 56.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1,013.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

In other news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $109,013.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $87.13 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.07 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.