National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Sells $558,150.21 in Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.16. 289,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,816. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.06.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after buying an additional 1,008,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

