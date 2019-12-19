Neblio Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100,312.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $100,312.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00006034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022933 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,843,079 coins and its circulating supply is 15,214,204 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

