Nebula AI Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $625,611.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,874,601,559 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

