Nectar Trading Down 37.9% Over Last Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50. Nectar has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $1,148.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $32.15, $51.55, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $33.94, $24.43, $50.98, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

