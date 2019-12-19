Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nestle earned a media sentiment score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Nestle's analysis:

Shares of NSRGF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.89. 7,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.86. Nestle has a 52-week low of $78.57 and a 52-week high of $114.93.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

