NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NESTLE S A/S earned a news sentiment score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.54. The stock had a trading volume of 217,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,043. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $78.62 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $324.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

