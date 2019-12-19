NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post sales of $249.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.50 million and the highest is $251.00 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $246.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $903.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.70 million to $907.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $931.95 million, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $938.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.47 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $140,965.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,764.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261 over the last 90 days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $24.08 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

