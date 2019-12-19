Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $72,389.00 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and cfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,219,685,492 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

