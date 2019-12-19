Nexus (NXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $78,992.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $12.04 million and $78,992.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.