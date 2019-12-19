NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. NIC also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. NIC’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGOV shares. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in NIC in the second quarter worth about $186,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NIC in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGOV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. 225,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. NIC has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

