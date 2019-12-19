Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market capitalization of $218,432.00 and $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01187324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,227,482 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.