NuBits (USNBT) Reaches Market Cap of $527,796.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $527,796.00 and approximately $305.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00185621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.01179882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

