Nxt Price Hits $0.0100 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $9.94 million and $1.13 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022933 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, HitBTC, C-CEX, OKEx, Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Indodax and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

