Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells $47,075.16 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $47,075.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,464. The company has a market cap of $244.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.55. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

OCSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the second quarter worth $131,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the third quarter worth $276,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

